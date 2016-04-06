FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groclin to acquire CADM Automotive Sp. z o.o.
April 6, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Groclin to acquire CADM Automotive Sp. z o.o.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Signs an agreement with Michal Laska and CADM AUTOMOTIVE 2 Sp. z o.o. to acquire 100 pct of CADM Automotive Sp. z o.o. in two tranches

* To buy 51 percent of the acquired company for 10.2 million zlotys ($2.7 million) on May 1

* The second stage of the acqusition to take place after aproving CADM Automotive Sp. z o.o.’s FY 2017 financial statements

* The value of the second stage of the acqusition to be at 7 x CADM Automotive Sp. z o.o.’s FY EBITDA, but not less than 9.8 million zlotys

* The second tranche will be paid in cash (50 pct) and Groclin’s shares (50 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7510 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

