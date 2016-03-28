FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rostelecom to provide telecommunications services to regional offices of Bashneft-Retail
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 28, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom to provide telecommunications services to regional offices of Bashneft-Retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Says signs 217 million rouble ($3.20 million) three-year deal for provision of telecommunications services for all regional offices of Bashneft-Retail, unit of Bashneft

* Under the contract Rostelecom will provide Internet access to 610 filling stations, as well as organize IP VPN to unite into a single corporate network 97 outlets - dispatching offices, technological points and key filling stations of Bashneft-Retail Source text - bit.ly/1qaPBTq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.8300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.