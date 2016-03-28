FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trina Solar launches operations at Thailand manufacturing facility
March 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trina Solar launches operations at Thailand manufacturing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd

* Launches operations at Thailand manufacturing facility

* Signs a $143 million syndicated financing facilities agreement

* To finance capital expenditure of new production facility, co signed a syndicated loan agreement for a total of $100 million

* Company has been granted a line of credit by SCB for THB 1.53 billion

* Annualized production capacity for modules at Thailand facility is 500 MW, could be further ramped up to over 600 MW depending on demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
