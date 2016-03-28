BRIEF-Trina Solar launches operations at Thailand manufacturing facility

March 28 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd

* Launches operations at Thailand manufacturing facility

* Signs a $143 million syndicated financing facilities agreement

* To finance capital expenditure of new production facility, co signed a syndicated loan agreement for a total of $100 million

* Company has been granted a line of credit by SCB for THB 1.53 billion

* Annualized production capacity for modules at Thailand facility is 500 MW, could be further ramped up to over 600 MW depending on demand