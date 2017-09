March 28 (Reuters) - MDM Bank PJSC :

* Says board approves recommendation for mandatory tender offer for minority shareholders

* Says offered share price is $0.0577 per ordinary and $0.0459 per preferred share

* Currently minority shareholders own 2.36 pct stake in MDM Bank Source text: bit.ly/1RALzgc

