BRIEF-DS Healthcare committee says financial statements for 2 qtrs should not be relied upon
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DS Healthcare committee says financial statements for 2 qtrs should not be relied upon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ds Healthcare Group Inc

* Ds healthcare says board audit committee concluded that financial statements for 2 qtrs ended june 30 and sept 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

* Estimated unaudited 2015 fiscal year revenues should be reduced by approximately 6% to $13.0 million

* Knowledge of audit committee of board, errors in financial statement totaled about $900,000 in reduced revenues - sec filing

* Says errors included approximately $300,000 and $600,000 of revenues recorded in q2 and q3 of 2015

* Ds healthcare group inc says do not believe that financial adjustments should have a material adverse effect on future viability of company’s business

* Adjustments will be recorded in restatements of financial statements for two fiscal quarters ended june 30, 2015 and sept. 30, 2015

* Adjustments will also be recorded in 2015 financial statements included in form 10-k annual report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

