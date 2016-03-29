BRIEF-Cleco Louisiana Public Service Commission voted to approve sale of Cleco Corp to a group investors

March 29 (Reuters) -

* Cleco Corp - Louisiana public service commission voted to approve sale of Cleco corp to a group investors

* Cleco will remain headquartered in pineville and retain local management and existing headcount

* Cleco will continue to operate under jurisdiction of lpsc

* With final approval obtained, transaction is expected to close in april

* Customers will receive about $500 on average in rate credits, co to extend current formula rate plan and base rates for additional 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )