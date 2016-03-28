BRIEF-Ambac Financial names David Herzog, Ian Haft as new independent directors

March 28 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc :
* Ambac announces appointment of David Herzog and Ian Haft as new independent directors
* Ambac Financial Group Inc says Haft is a partner at Cornwall Capital Management LP
* Alden Global Capital, Axonic Capital, Cornwall Capital, Evermore Global Advisors, entered into support agreements with co
* Ambac Financial Group Inc says Herzog is retiring next month as chief financial officer of AIG
* Says as per support agreement, shareholders agreed to vote shares in favor of co’s nominees at 2016 annual meeting
* Says directors Eugene Bullis and Victor Mandel are not standing for re-election at Ambac’s 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: