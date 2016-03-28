FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ambac Financial names David Herzog, Ian Haft as new independent directors
#Funds News
March 28, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ambac Financial names David Herzog, Ian Haft as new independent directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc :

* Ambac announces appointment of David Herzog and Ian Haft as new independent directors

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says Haft is a partner at Cornwall Capital Management LP

* Alden Global Capital, Axonic Capital, Cornwall Capital, Evermore Global Advisors, entered into support agreements with co

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says Herzog is retiring next month as chief financial officer of AIG

* Says as per support agreement, shareholders agreed to vote shares in favor of co’s nominees at 2016 annual meeting

* Says directors Eugene Bullis and Victor Mandel are not standing for re-election at Ambac’s 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
