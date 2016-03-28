BRIEF-Trovagene terminates employment of CEO Antonius Schuh and CFO Stephen Zaniboni for cause

March 28 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc

* Trovagene terminates employment of CEO Antonius Schuh and CFO Stephen Zaniboni for cause

* Filed a complaint against Dr. Schuh and Mr. Zaniboni for, among other things, breach of fiduciary duty

* Alleges that Dr. Schuh and Mr. Zaniboni failed to present a lucrative corporate opportunity to trovagene

* Complaint asks that Dr. Schuh and Zaniboni be required to turn over their interests in these new therapeutics to Trovagene

* Appointed DR. Thomas Adams , company’s chairman of board, as CEO on an interim basis

* All changes are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: )