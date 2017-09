March 28 (Reuters) - Apple Says From Beginning Objected To Fbi’s Demand That Apple Build A Backdoor Into Iphone Because It Would Set A Dangerous Precedent

* “this case should never have been brought” - cnbc

* Cnbc

* Cnbc

* Will continue to help law enforcement with investigations - cnbc Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)