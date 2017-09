March 29 (Reuters) - Refresco Gerber NV :

* Announces it has signed an agreement to buy 100 pct of shares in Dutch beverage manufacturer DIS

* Share purchase price amounts to 72 million euro ($80.6 million), including debt total purchase price equals 7.5x EBITDA Source text: bit.ly/1MOQbLA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)