March 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lancashire says entered into $300 million credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd

* On 24 March 2016, it and its wholly owned subsidiary Lancashire Insurance Company Limited entered into a new $300 million five year letter of credit and revolving credit facility

* Credit facility with Lloyds Bank Plc and Barclays Bank Plc as joint bookrunners

* Facility is a replacement of expiring capacity for group

* Letters of credit will be used to support obligations under reinsurance liabilities of Lancashire Insurance Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

