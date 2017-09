March 29 (Reuters) - Sagax AB :

* Extends six lease agreements regarding total of 64,000 square meters in Germany

* Agreements have been extended by 5 years

* Agreements’ total rental value is 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($168.80 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2936 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)