BRIEF-Selling price for Taaleri's Finsilva holdings 48 million euro, earnings guidance unchanged

March 29 (Reuters) - Taaleri Oyj :

* Taaleri Investments Ltd accepted a binding offer made by Etera Mutual Pension Insurance company for all of forest fund Metsärahasto II Ky’s company holdings

* Selling price for Taaleri’s Finsilva holdings 48 million euros ($53.68 million), earnings guidance unchanged

* Offer is expected to lead to finalisation of sale by end of April

* If the sale is finalised, it will have a positive impact on Taaleri Group’s result for 2016. Taaleri leaves its earnings guidance unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)