BRIEF-Opera Software: Adviser Carnegie says Chinese takeover bid is "fair"
March 29, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opera Software: Adviser Carnegie says Chinese takeover bid is "fair"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa :

* In connection with the voluntary public offer by Kunqi to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Opera Software, the Board of Directors of Opera has retained Carnegie AS to prepare an independent valuation and statement

* Carnegie says is of the opinion that the offer “is fair from a financial point of view, based on both the assessment of the Offer Pricwe and the fact that the Companu has conducted a structured process to evaluate strategic opportunities providing potential interested parties the opportunity to indicate their interest in the Company”

* A group of Chinese internet firms have made a cash offer for the Norwegian mobile phone browser and advertising firm, valuing it at $1.23 billion Click here to read Carnegie’s full statement:

here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
