FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starbreeze invests $750,000 in Freeform Labs VR game
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze invests $750,000 in Freeform Labs VR game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB

* Says expands its publishing initiative by investing $750,000 in Freeform Labs VR game ElemenTerra

* Finances development and receives 50 pct of royalties for lifetime of game

* Freeform Labs and Starbreeze Publishing AB will each own 50 pct of intellectual property rights

* As a part of agreement, three founding members of Freeform Labs will set up part of their operations in Starbreeze LA offices

* ElemenTerra is a social VR world-building puzzle game, that takes place amidst a cosmic event of the cataclysmic sort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.