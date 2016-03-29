FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poxel granted U.S. composition of matter patent
March 29, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poxel granted U.S. composition of matter patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Poxel SA :

* Poxel has been granted U.S. composition of matter patent for direct AMPK activator PXL770 for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes and related disorders

* Patent includes Poxel’s second lead product candidate PXL770 for treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as other indications

* PXL770 is a first-in-class product candidate and is currently in a phase 1 trial

* Patent includes 10 claims and is valid through 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

