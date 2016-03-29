FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-PKC Group and JAC form joint venture in China
March 29, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-PKC Group and JAC form joint venture in China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

March 29 (Reuters) - PKC Group Oyj :

* Says makes a major breakthrough in China by establishing a joint venture with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd’s (JAC) subsidiary Hefei Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd (Hefei JAC)

* 50/50 joint venture is accomplished through a new company that will be established by Hefei JAC and PKC in city of Hefei in Anhui province in China with an equity value of 100 million yuan ($15.36 million) (14 million euros at current exchange rate

* Finalization is targeted in H2 2016

* Joint venture will deliver full design & development, manufacturing and sequence delivery services to JAC group companies

* Joint venture is estimated to generate about 350 million yuan (about 50 million euros at current exchange rate) revenue

* PKC contributes 50 million yuan (7 million euros at current exchange rate) via equity to be financed from PKC’s cash resources

* Says joint venture is estimated not to have a significant impact yet on PKC Group’s 2016 result

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5111 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
