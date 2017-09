March 29 (Reuters) - CNinsure Inc

* President and co-founder Qiuping Lai has retired from company and board of directors

* Chunlin Wang, chief executive officer of company, has been elected to fill vacancy on board

* Resignation and appointment became effective March 27, 2016