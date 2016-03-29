FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cross Industries: concentration on its listing in Prime Market
March 29, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cross Industries: concentration on its listing in Prime Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Cross Industries AG :

* Concentration on its listing in Prime Market

* Delisting of its two subsidiaries KTM AG and WP AG is being prepared in order to establish a leaner capital market structure

* Cross Kraftfahrzeug Holding GmbH will submit a public purchase offer to all free-float shareholders of KTM AG, as free-float in KTM AG currently amounts only to 0.6 pct

* Cross Kraftfahrzeug Holding GmbH holds already 51.4 pct of share capital and voting rights of KTM AG

* Offer price will amount to 122.50 euros($137)per share of KTM AG

* Offer price will amount to 18 euros per share of WP AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

