BRIEF-Hoist Finance confirms discussion regarding strategic partnership with Bank of Greece
March 29, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hoist Finance confirms discussion regarding strategic partnership with Bank of Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Confirms discussion regarding a strategic partnership with Bank of Greece

* Transaction would, if concluded, consist of end to end portfolio management solutions and full scale operational rationalization of resolved banks aiming at optimizing proceeds

* Says transaction would not entail any material financial effects for Hoist Finance in near future

* Transaction could open opportunities through Hoist Finance additional Greek market presence Source text for Eikon:

