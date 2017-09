BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow FY 2015 net profit down at RUB 1.51 bln

March 29 (Reuters) - Credit Bank Of Moscow :

* FY 2015 net profit 1.51 billion roubles ($21.96 million)versus 5.57 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net interest income 29.29 billion roubles versus 25.88 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 provision for impairment of loans 26.04 billion roubles versus 11.65 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 7.65 billion roubles versus 7.29 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 capital ratio as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 9.2 pct versus 10.5 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1UyX0ZT

($1 = 68.7730 roubles)