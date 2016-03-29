FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-McCormick & Co- Believe our offer for Premier Foods is highly attractive- conf call
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-McCormick & Co- Believe our offer for Premier Foods is highly attractive- conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc

* Believe our offer for Premier Foods is highly attractive- conf call

* CEO - in the process of labeling over 70 percent of mccormick brand spices, herbs and extracts as non-GMO

* Ceo - transitioning 80 percent of gourmet line to organic this year - conf call

* Where there are genetically modified materials in some of our products, will find way to remove them or label them as is appropriate

* Premier Foods just 1 idea in our robust acquisition pipeline- conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.