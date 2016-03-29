FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aqua Bio Technology to develop skin care ingredients based on olive biomass
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aqua Bio Technology to develop skin care ingredients based on olive biomass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Says is to develop skin care ingredients based on olive biomass

* Says the company and Zembra Ltd of UK have signed a letter of intent for commercialization of biomass from olive oil production

* Over next months, the company will carry out testing of olive oil biomass in order to establish its safety profile and efficacy in relation to skin care applications

* Agreement does not include any initial payments

* Says the company will carry the costs related to the testing of Zembra’s technology for skin care applications, and Zembra will receive payments when the product has reached commercial use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

