March 29 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc

* CGI enters into long-term partnership with the Swedish social insurance agency to help drive its digital transformation

* Five-Year agreement is valued at approximately 500 million swedish krona (approx. CAD $80 million )

* Agreement includes an option to extend for two years