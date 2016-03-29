BRIEF-Diebold says it reached 68.9 pct of Wincor Nixdorf shares

March 29 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc
* Diebold reached 68.9 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shares for purposes of satisfying minimum tender condit
* Diebold confirms results of initial takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf shares
* Additional acceptance period to begin on March 30th , and to expire on April 12th
* Transaction close targeted for summer 2016
* Co reached 68.9 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shares for purposes of satisfying minimum tender condition
* Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)