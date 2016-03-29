BRIEF-Diebold says it reached 68.9 pct of Wincor Nixdorf shares

March 29 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc

* Diebold reached 68.9 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shares for purposes of satisfying minimum tender condit

* Diebold confirms results of initial takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf shares

* Additional acceptance period to begin on March 30th , and to expire on April 12th

* Transaction close targeted for summer 2016

