BRIEF-Diebold says it reached 68.9 pct of Wincor Nixdorf shares
March 29, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diebold says it reached 68.9 pct of Wincor Nixdorf shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc

* Diebold reached 68.9 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shares for purposes of satisfying minimum tender condit

* Diebold confirms results of initial takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf shares

* Additional acceptance period to begin on March 30th , and to expire on April 12th

* Transaction close targeted for summer 2016

