March 29, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ampliphi Biosciences says audit committee concluded co' s consolidated statements for year ended dec 31, 2014, three, six months ended june 30, 2014 should no longer be relied upon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Ampliphi Biosciences :

* Audit committee concluded co’ s consolidated statements for year ended Dec 31, 2014, three, six months ended June 30, 2014 should no longer be relied upon

* Consolidated statements for three, nine months ended Sept 30, 2014,three months ended June 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

* Consolidated statements for the mentioned periods contain errors in accounting for basic and diluted income (loss) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

