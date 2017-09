March 29 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd :

* Announces strategic long-term employment for Panamax Tankers

* Fixtures to contribute $20 million of extra annualize profits to bottom line

* Charter extensions with a state oil company with profit sharing provisions for four Panamax Tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)