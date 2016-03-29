FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Onvia says company and CEO Hank Riner entered into transition and release agreement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Onvia says company and CEO Hank Riner entered into transition and release agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Onvia Inc

* On March 28, co and Hank Riner, current president and chief executive officer entered into a transition and release agreement - sec filing

* Under terms, Riner will transition into planned retirement and 12-month consulting relationship with co

* Riner’s transition to be effective no later than June 30, 2017 or such earlier date that Onvia selects and announces a new chief executive officer

* Riner will continue to serve as company’s president and CEO on a full-time basis through transition date

* Under terms of transition agreement, Riner subject to non-compete and non-solicitation obligations for 24 months following last day of employment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.