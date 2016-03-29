BRIEF-Onvia says company and CEO Hank Riner entered into transition and release agreement

March 29 (Reuters) - Onvia Inc

* On March 28, co and Hank Riner, current president and chief executive officer entered into a transition and release agreement - sec filing

* Under terms, Riner will transition into planned retirement and 12-month consulting relationship with co

* Riner’s transition to be effective no later than June 30, 2017 or such earlier date that Onvia selects and announces a new chief executive officer

* Riner will continue to serve as company’s president and CEO on a full-time basis through transition date

* Under terms of transition agreement, Riner subject to non-compete and non-solicitation obligations for 24 months following last day of employment