March 29 (Reuters) - Saf REIT

* To secure 31 million lira ($10.82 million) loan from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi

* To secure 30 million lira credit from Akbank with 1 year maturity

* Decides to secure credits in order to meet short term cash needs of the company

($1 = 2.8640 liras)