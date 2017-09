March 29 (Reuters) - Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd :

* FY pre-tax profit of 953.7 million shillings versus 1.34 billion shillings last year

* FY 2015 total income of 8.27 billion shillings versus 8.30 billion shillings year ago

* Board do not recommend payment of a dividend for 2015