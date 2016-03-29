BRIEF-Alphabet inc says ceo larry page's 2015 total compensation was $1 versus $1 in 2014 - sec filing

March 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc -

Alphabet Inc Says CEO Larry Page's 2015 Total Compensation Was $1 Vs $1 In 2014 - Sec Filing Alphabet Inc Says President Sergey Brin's 2015 Total Compensation Was $1 Vs $1 In 2014 Alphabet Inc Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai's FY 2015 Total Compensation Was $100.5 Mln - Sec Filing Alphabet Inc Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai's FY 2015 Total Compensation Included Stock Awards Of $99.8 Mln Alphabet Inc Says Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt's 2015 Total Compensation Was $8 Mln - Sec Filing Alphabet Inc Says CFO Ruth Porat's 2015 Total Compensation Was $31 Mln Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WU7sIX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)