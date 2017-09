March 29 (Reuters) - MTG AB

* CTC Media provides update on anticipated timing of transaction

* CTC Media Board of Directors is currently finalizing preparations for the merger, including awaiting the receipt of a tax refund from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service

* Says CTC board currently anticipates that the merger will be completed early in the second quarter of 2016

