BRIEF-Spar Group says to raise 2 bln rand via accelerated bookbuild

March 29 (Reuters) - Spar Group Ltd :

* Announces launch of an offering of new ordinary shares to raise approximately 2.0 billion rand through an accelerated bookbuild offering to qualifying investors

* Proceeds from bookbuild will be used to fund purchase price for 60 pct of Spar Switzerland

* Proceeds from bookbuild will be used to reduce gearing which increased as a result of, inter alia, acquisition of 80 pct of Spar Ireland

* Book for bookbuild is open with immediate effect and is expected to close as soon as possible

* Rand Merchant Bank and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as joint bookrunners for bookbuild