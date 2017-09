March 29 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc

* Says agreement with american mining and tunneling and american drilling corp for $5 million in underground mine development

* Services will be provided in exchange for issuance of up to 9 million shares of its common stock, at a value of at least $0.56/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)