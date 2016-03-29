FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hitachi Transport System and Sagawa Express will form a comprehensive partnership - Nikkei
March 29, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hitachi Transport System and Sagawa Express will form a comprehensive partnership - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) -

* Hitachi Transport System And Sagawa Express Will Form A Comprehensive Partnership, With An Eye Toward Possible Future Business Integration - Nikkei

* Deal is to be announced jointly by Hitachi, Hitachi Transport, Sagawa Express and its parent, SG Holdings, on Wednesday - Nikkei

* SG Holdings will sell a 20% stake in Sagawa Express to Hitachi Transport for about 60 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hitachi, Hitachi Urban Investment to sell a slightly less than 30% interest in distribution unit to SG Holdings for between 80-90 Bln Yen - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1TgXKBj

