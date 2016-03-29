FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Formfactor provides preliminary Q2 rev guidance of $72 mln to $80 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Formfactor provides preliminary Q2 rev guidance of $72 mln to $80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Formfactor Inc Sees Closing Its Acquisition Of Cascade Microtech By Mid

* Formfactor, inc. Provides update to q1‘16 guidance

* Gaap gross margin of 22% to 24%, and non-gaap loss per share of $0.10 to $0.12

* Expects revenue of between $53 million to $54 million, non-gaap gross margin of 22% to 24% for q1

* Related factors

* Company provided preliminary q2 revenue guidance of $72 million to $80 million

* Formfactor says to meet a doubling in demand for soc probe cards by key customer, company increased capacity at a rate slower than originally planned

* Outs of dram probe card deliveries by certain customers from q1 to early part of q2

* 2016 as previously announced

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $68.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $73.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.