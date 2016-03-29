BRIEF-Formfactor provides preliminary Q2 rev guidance of $72 mln to $80 mln

March 29 (Reuters) - Formfactor Inc Sees Closing Its Acquisition Of Cascade Microtech By Mid
* Formfactor, inc. Provides update to q1‘16 guidance
* Gaap gross margin of 22% to 24%, and non-gaap loss per share of $0.10 to $0.12
* Expects revenue of between $53 million to $54 million, non-gaap gross margin of 22% to 24% for q1
* Company provided preliminary q2 revenue guidance of $72 million to $80 million
* Formfactor says to meet a doubling in demand for soc probe cards by key customer, company increased capacity at a rate slower than originally planned
* Outs of dram probe card deliveries by certain customers from q1 to early part of q2
* 2016 as previously announced
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $68.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $68.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $73.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S