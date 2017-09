March 29 (Reuters) - Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd :

* Says entered into a joint venture contract with Chongqing Funds

* Says pursuant to JV AOS and Chongqing Funds will form a joint venture, Chongqing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

* Says total initial capitalization of JV company will be $330 million

* Says AOS will own 51%, and Chongqing Funds will own 49%, of equity interest in JV company Source text 1.usa.gov/1V2szJQ Further company coverage: