BRIEF-Stantec to acquire MWH in deal valued at $795 mln
March 29, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stantec to acquire MWH in deal valued at $795 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc Says Deal Financing Also Includes $450 Mln Senior Secured Amortizing Non

* Stantec to acquire mwh, a global professional services firm with leading expertise in water resources infrastructure

* Stantec inc says deal valued at us$795 million

* Rate annual synergies of $33 million from deal

* Under terms of all-cash deal, unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Says synergies are expected to be fully realized in 2017

* Says will acquire all of issued and outstanding capital stock of mwh for a purchase price of approximately $793 million

* Key members of management team of mwh, including presidents of key business units, will be joining stantec in leadership positions

* Single digit accretive to adjusted earnings per share and mid-teens accretive to adjusted eps in 2017

* Says acquisition is expected to be financed with a combination of proceeds of an equity financing and new credit facilities

* Deal is expected to be financed with $525 million public offering of subscription receipts on bought deal basis at price of $30.25/subscription receipt

* Cash deal

* Financing for deal also includes $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* Revolving term credit facility, $525 million bridge facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

