BRIEF-Emerson Radio Corp says analyzing strategic alternatives, including potential transition in business model
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emerson Radio Corp says analyzing strategic alternatives, including potential transition in business model

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Emerson Radio Corp Says Has Previously Disclosed One Of Its Key Customers Decided To Discontinue Retailing In Its Stores Emerson

* Branded products

* Is analyzing impacts of the events to business,is identifying strategic courses of action for consideration

* Emerson radio says board authorized special committee to analyze other strategic alternatives, including potential transition in co’s business model

* Strategic courses of action for consideration include seeking new licensing relationships

* Emerson radio says on march 28, 2016, board approved workforce reduction plan; company will eliminate six positions in company’s u.s. Offices

* Emerson radio corp says will eliminate four positions in company’s hong kong office

* Board of directors also authorized its special committee to analyze other strategic alternatives

* Emerson radio corp says workforce plan will result in a reduction of approximately 23% of company’s worldwide workforce

* Other strategic alternatives include potential transition in co’s business model, potential strategic acquisitions related to transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
