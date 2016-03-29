FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology amendment includes voluntary reduction in senior facility commitment from $200 mln to $150 mln
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology amendment includes voluntary reduction in senior facility commitment from $200 mln to $150 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp

* Amendment includes a voluntary reduction in senior facility commitment from $200 million to $150 million

* Amendment includes a change to senior funded debt to ebitda ratio not to exceed 2.25:1.00

* All of amendments take effect immediately

* Entered into agreement with its syndicate of lenders to make certain amendments to its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
