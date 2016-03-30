FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-4 SC FY revenue down at EUR 3.27 mln
March 30, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-4 SC FY revenue down at EUR 3.27 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - 4 SC AG :

* FY revenue amounted to 3.27 million euros ($3.69 million) after 7.06 million euros in previous year

* FY EBIT improved to -8.92 million euros (previous year: -9.44 million euros)

* For 2016 by mid-year, 4 SC plans to open initial trial centers and to recruit patients for pivotal phase II trial of resminostat in CTCL indication

* Says is expecting an average monthly cash burn rate from operations for full 2016 financial year of about 1.20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

