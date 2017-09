March 30 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG

* Increase of funds from operations (FFO) to 60.0 mln euros (+26.0%) in line with guidance

* Management proposes to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for FY 2015

* Guidance for 2016: FFO expected to grow to 115 mln euros

* 2015 revenues of 115.3 mln euros and FFO of 60.0 mln euros in line with full-year guidance

* Outlook 2016: revenues of 200 mln euros