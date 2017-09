March 30 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec

* 2015 order intake 188.6 million eur

* 2015 EBIT 5.0 million eur

* 2015 after-tax earnings 0.2 million eur

* Sees 2016 sales of 170-180 million eur

* Sees 2016 EBIT of 9-13 million eur

* Sees moderate order intake levels in H1, sees recovery in demand in H2

* Sees 2016 order intake below 2015 level

* Sees Q1 order intake of 25-35 million eur Source text: here Further company coverage: