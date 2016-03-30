FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avangardco Investments Public Q4 net result turns to loss of $9.8 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avangardco Investments Public Q4 net result turns to loss of $9.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Q4 net loss of $9.8 million (Q3 2015: net profit of $1.1 million).

* Q4 EBITDA decreased by 2 pct QoQ to $12.9 million (Q3:$13.2 million)

* Q4 company’s consolidated revenue decreased by 3 pct QoQ to $53.7 million (Q3: $55.1 million)

* In 2015 production of shell eggs totalled 3,434 million units, down 46 pct versus year ago

* Q4 average sales price of shell eggs 1.62 UAH

* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of $305 million versus $225.9 million as at Dec. 31, 2014

* Due to political and economic uncertainty in Ukraine and low demand for shell eggs provides a conservative forecast for current year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.