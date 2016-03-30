BRIEF-McCormick makes a revised proposal for UK's Premier Foods

March 30 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc

* Today making a further revised proposal to board of Premier Foods of 65 pence in cash per Premier Foods share

* On basis of prompt and full engagement from Premier Foods

* Calls on board of Premier Foods to now engage fully with McCormick to agree a recommended offer

* McCormick's revised proposal of 65 pence per Premier Foods share values Premier Foods at an enterprise value of approximately £1.5 billion