March 30 (Reuters) - Taaleri Oyj :

* Purchases minority interest of its private equity funds company

* Has acquired a 25 pct minority interest of subsidiary Taaleri Private Equity Funds Ltd at a purchase price of 12 million euros ($13.57 million)

* Following transaction, Taaleri Plc owns 100 pct of Taaleri Private Equity Funds Ltd

* Purchase price will be paid fully in cash Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8843 euros)