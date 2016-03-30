FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Splendid Medien FY 2015 group sales of 56.8 mln euros
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
March 30, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Splendid Medien FY 2015 group sales of 56.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Splendid Medien AG :

* FY group sales of 56.8 million euros ($64.33 million)(previous year: 66.0 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 3.7 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago

* Consolidated net income increased in the fiscal year significantly to 2.9 million euros (previous year: 0.9 million euros)

* Proposes payment of a dividend amounting to 10 cents per share (previous year: 5 cents per share)

* Sees 2016 revenue of 64 million - 69 million euros

* Sees 2016 operational EBIT in a range of 4 million euros to 5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.