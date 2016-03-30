BRIEF-Splendid Medien FY 2015 group sales of 56.8 mln euros

March 30 (Reuters) - Splendid Medien AG :

* FY group sales of 56.8 million euros ($64.33 million)(previous year: 66.0 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 3.7 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago

* Consolidated net income increased in the fiscal year significantly to 2.9 million euros (previous year: 0.9 million euros)

* Proposes payment of a dividend amounting to 10 cents per share (previous year: 5 cents per share)

* Sees 2016 revenue of 64 million - 69 million euros

* Sees 2016 operational EBIT in a range of 4 million euros to 5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)