March 30 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Acquires another large residential portfolio in netherlands

* Portfolio includes 1,275 residential units at 23 locations mainly situated in randstad

* Purchase price is approximately 150 million euros ($169.89 million)

* Sellers are different funds managed by Holland Immo Group Source text - bit.ly/1Ti2AhP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)