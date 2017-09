March 29 (Reuters) - Aig

* Says Chief Financial Officer David Herzog’s 2015 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $7.7 million in 2014 - SEC FILING

* Ceo Peter D. Hancock 2015 total compensation $12.5 million versus $12.1 million in 2014 - SEC FILING

* Says Executive Vice President William Dooley's total compensation was $7.6 million versus $8.8 million in 2014 - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1RxDbvZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)