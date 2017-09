March 30 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Funds from operations (FFO) increase 22.1% in 2015 to EUR 64.0 million (2014: EUR 52.4 million)

* FY rental income climbs to EUR 127.4 million

* Proposes dividend of EUR 0.72 per share for 2015

* Positive outlook 2016: FFO between EUR 72 million and EUR 74 million, taking into account acquisitions made so far